Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NTR opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

