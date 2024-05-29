Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

NUWE stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 202.97% and a negative return on equity of 316.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

