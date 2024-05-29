NVIDIA Stock to Split on Monday, June 10th (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,139.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $901.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $373.56 and a 52-week high of $1,149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

