Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $2.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.11.

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

OTLY opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

