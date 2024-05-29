OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 143.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 380,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 224,146 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 295,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 183,796 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,394,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 139,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

