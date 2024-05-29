OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 178.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,381,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,219.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 710,761 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,716.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 709,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 686,174 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

