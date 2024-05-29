Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,011 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Olaplex stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

