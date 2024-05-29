Olistico Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.15. The company has a market cap of $319.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

