Olistico Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,661,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

