Olistico Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Olistico Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

TXN stock opened at $199.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

