Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY25 guidance at $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,341 shares of company stock worth $1,685,088. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

