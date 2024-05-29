Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY25 guidance at $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.