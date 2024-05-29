Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

