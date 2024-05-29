OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 94,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 39,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

OMRON Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of OMRON

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of OMRON worth $104,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

