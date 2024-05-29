OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,799,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,830,000 after acquiring an additional 91,070 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,780,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 532,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 316,905 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 35.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 514,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In related news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,642 shares of company stock worth $917,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 2.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.