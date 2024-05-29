Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.5 million-$63.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.3 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.580 EPS.

Ooma Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OOMA opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Ooma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

