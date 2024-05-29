OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Shares Down 2.5%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 25,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 28,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

OP Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 58.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,648,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 157.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.