Open Text Co. (OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 18th

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. Open Text has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

