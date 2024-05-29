Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Orchid Island Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 164.3% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 1,600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,200.0%.

NYSE ORC opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ORC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

