Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 8,238,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 25,541,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.