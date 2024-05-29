Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,751 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $281.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.05.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

