Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 34,832 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,832 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 2.00% of Invesco India ETF worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 155,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Invesco India ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Invesco India ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $241.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco India ETF has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

