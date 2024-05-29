Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 423 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 461.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $175.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $205.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.