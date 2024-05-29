Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 4,322 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.