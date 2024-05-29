Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,682,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,696 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,485,000 after purchasing an additional 520,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 383,994 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,600,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,088 shares in the last quarter.

PWZ opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

