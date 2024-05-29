Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,408 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

