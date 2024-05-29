Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 3,666 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,681 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

