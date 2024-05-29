Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,834,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $337.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.06 and a 200 day moving average of $297.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $344.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.