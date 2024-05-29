Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 174,434 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 890,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 196,584 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 648,535 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.