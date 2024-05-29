Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

