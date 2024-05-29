Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,664,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,625,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after buying an additional 120,693 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 87,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

