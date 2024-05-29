Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,855,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 2,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 138,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $146.62 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

