Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 54,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Sempra by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Sempra by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sempra by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,179 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

