Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000.

BILS opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

