Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131,386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,781,000.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

