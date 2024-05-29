Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

