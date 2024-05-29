Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.6 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $237.63 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

