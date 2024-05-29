Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HXL opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

