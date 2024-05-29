Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $2.67 Million in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.66% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

GNMA stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1421 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

