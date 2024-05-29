Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $337,150,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,881 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.0 %

DG opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $204.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

