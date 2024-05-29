Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $258.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106 shares of company stock worth $888,926 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

