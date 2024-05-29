Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 7.47% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HIGH stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

