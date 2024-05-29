Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $371,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

