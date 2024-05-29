Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after acquiring an additional 325,808 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,446,000 after acquiring an additional 241,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

