Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 41,315 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 1.5 %

VLTO stock opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

