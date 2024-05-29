Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,176,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 670,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 483,269 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

