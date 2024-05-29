Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 11,687 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 166,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 60,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at $310,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

