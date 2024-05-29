Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $5,177,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,939,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $5,177,987.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,912 shares in the company, valued at $27,939,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222 in the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.