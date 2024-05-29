Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Timken worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TKR opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.