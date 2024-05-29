Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,997 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

