Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,737 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Azenta worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Azenta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Azenta by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

